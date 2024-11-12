News & Insights

NAB Announces Cessation of Ordinary Securities

November 12, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the cessation of 275,410 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back as of November 12, 2024. This move is part of the bank’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its share value and market perception. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects NAB’s approach to optimizing shareholder value.

