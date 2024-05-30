News & Insights

NaaS Technology Unveils Major ADS Ratio Change

May 30, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

NaaS Technology (NAAS) has released an update.

NaaS Technology Inc., a trailblazer in China’s EV charging service market, has announced a significant adjustment of its ADS Ratio from one ADS representing 10 Class A ordinary shares to one ADS for 200 Class A shares, akin to a 1-for-20 reverse split, effective around June 10, 2024. This strategic move is aimed at boosting the per-ADS trading price on the Nasdaq, with the company cautioning that the post-adjustment trading price may not necessarily be 20 times higher than the pre-adjustment price. Shareholders will be required to exchange their ADSs accordingly, with fractional shares to be sold off and proceeds distributed.

