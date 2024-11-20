News & Insights

NaaS Technology Reports Profit Milestone Amid Growth

November 20, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

NaaS Technology (NAAS) has released an update.

NaaS Technology Inc., the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, reported a significant net profit milestone in the third quarter of 2024, achieving a non-IFRS net profit of RMB20.6 million. The company credits its profitability to a strategic focus on its core charging services, which saw a 36% revenue increase year over year, and advancements in AI-driven technology for operational efficiency. With ongoing expansions in its charging network and strategic partnerships, NaaS is poised to leverage the growing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure in China.

