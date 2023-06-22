Naas Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NAAS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Naas Technology Inc (Symbol: NAAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.75, changing hands as low as $5.09 per share. Naas Technology Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $2.75 per share, with $12.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.