News & Insights

Markets
NAAS

NaaS Tech Acquires Charge Amps

August 22, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) on Tuesday announced that it plans to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AB Sweden-based EV charging solutions provider, Charge Amps AB for $66.4 million.

The transaction will be a combination of cash and newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Alex Wu, Co-founder, President, and CFO of NaaS, stated. "We are very optimistic about the prospects of EV penetration in Europe and the overall charging service capacity. We are confident that we can work with the Charge Amps team to further strengthen its leading position in the EV charging space. We have also developed an integration plan that will see new products launched through the Charge Amps channels. I firmly believe this acquisition will bring value to our shareholders."

This deal will help NaaS to carry out localized services in Europe and achieve business synergy, aiming as a one-stop EV charging solutions provider, as Charge Amps' technological innovation and market channel capability will serve as a strategic step for it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NAAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.