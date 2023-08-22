NaaS Tech Acquires Charge Amps

(RTTNews) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) on Tuesday announced that it plans to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AB Sweden-based EV charging solutions provider, Charge Amps AB for $66.4 million.

The transaction will be a combination of cash and newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Alex Wu, Co-founder, President, and CFO of NaaS, stated. "We are very optimistic about the prospects of EV penetration in Europe and the overall charging service capacity. We are confident that we can work with the Charge Amps team to further strengthen its leading position in the EV charging space. We have also developed an integration plan that will see new products launched through the Charge Amps channels. I firmly believe this acquisition will bring value to our shareholders."

This deal will help NaaS to carry out localized services in Europe and achieve business synergy, aiming as a one-stop EV charging solutions provider, as Charge Amps' technological innovation and market channel capability will serve as a strategic step for it.

