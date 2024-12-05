NaaS partners with State Grid Hebei to enhance provincial EV charging network

NaaS (NAAS) announced a new partnership with the State Grid Corporation of China’s Hebei Electric Vehicle Charging Service Company to integrate over 2,800 public chargers into NaaS’s strategic partner Kuaidian’s charging service network. This collaboration will enhance the charging experience for more than one million EV owners across key cities in Hebei Province, connecting State Grid Hebei’s charging network with the Kuaidian app. The newly connected charging stations in Hebei will expand the availability and coverage of public charging infrastructure. Hebei ranks fourth in China for public charging volume.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NAAS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.