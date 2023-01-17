NAAS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Naas Technology Inc (Symbol: NAAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.51, changing hands as high as $5.75 per share. Naas Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $2.0775 per share, with $10.9478 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.76.
