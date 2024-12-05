News & Insights

Markets
NAAS

NaaS Collabs With Heibei's Charging Service Company; To Integrate 2,800+ Stations Into Kuaidian's

December 05, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), a China-based EV charging service company, announced Thursday a partnership with the State Grid Corporation of China's Hebei Electric Vehicle Charging Service Company to integrate public chargers into its strategic partner's network.

Under the partnership, Naas is said to integrate over 2,800 public chargers of State Grid Hebei into Kuaidian's charging service network.

The company claims that the collaboration will ease the charging experience for more than 1 million EV owners in key cities. The Kuaidian app includes information like station location, availability, payment options, navigational support, and others.

The partnership is said to expand market presence attributing to the financial development and scalability of NaaS Energy Fintech system (NEF) with the increase in EV numbers every year.

NAAS is currently trading at $2.68, down by 2.19 percent on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NAAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.