NaaS To Boost Charging Station Network In China With AI Support

(RTTNews) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), a Chinese electric vehicle charging services company, on Thursday announced that it is expanding its charging station network by attracting local operators with advanced AI-powered services.

The company has made significant investments in developing neural network algorithms to optimize charging efficiency and elevate the user experience.

NaaS introduced the NaaS Energy Fintech or NEF system last year.

This system fully automates site selection by analyzing driving patterns, user behavior, and demand, evaluating factors like location and traffic, and using machine learning to recommend optimal locations.

NEF plays a key role in the daily operations of charging stations, utilizing AI-algorithms for predictive maintenance of hardware and connectivity.

More importantly, the NEF system enhances the profitability of charge point operators by enabling dynamic pricing adjustments based on real-time charging demand and electricity supply, maximizing station revenue.

Steven Sim, CFO of NaaS, said: "Data from the National Energy Administration revealed a 40% year-over-year surge in national charging volumes for the first half of 2024...In August, EVs accounted for 7.4% of the total auto market."

