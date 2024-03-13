NaaS Announces $6 Mln Registered Direct Offering

(RTTNews) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) announced a definitive agreement with a U.S. institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 4,761,905 American Depositary Shares or ADS and warrants. Following this news, the stock fell 12% in the pre-market.

The combined purchase price is $1.26 per ADS and accompanying warrant. This registered direct offering is expected to generate around $6 million in gross proceeds.

The warrants, with an exercise price of $1.49, can be exercised six months after the issuance date and will expire five years from that point.

The offering and sale closure is anticipated on or about March 15, 2024, pending the fulfillment of standard closing conditions.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $1.30, down 12.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.