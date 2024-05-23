News & Insights

N4 Pharma’s Major Share Ownership Shift

May 23, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

N4 Pharma (GB:N4P) has released an update.

N4 Pharma PLC has experienced a significant change in share ownership, with David Farrier now holding 7% of the company’s voting rights after crossing the notification threshold on May 23, 2024. This change reflects a notable increase from the previous notification, where the voting rights stood at 6.23%.

