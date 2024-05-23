News & Insights

Stocks

N4 Pharma’s AGM Success and Strategic Focus

May 23, 2024 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

N4 Pharma (GB:N4P) has released an update.

N4 Pharma PLC, a specialist pharmaceutical company, reports the successful passing of all resolutions at its recent AGM, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The company, known for developing the innovative Nuvec® delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines, continues to focus on partnerships and licensing deals to progress its products towards the market with plans for future royalty streams.

For further insights into GB:N4P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.