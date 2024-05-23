N4 Pharma’s AGM Success and Strategic Focus

N4 Pharma (GB:N4P) has released an update.

N4 Pharma PLC, a specialist pharmaceutical company, reports the successful passing of all resolutions at its recent AGM, including the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The company, known for developing the innovative Nuvec® delivery system for cancer treatments and vaccines, continues to focus on partnerships and licensing deals to progress its products towards the market with plans for future royalty streams.

