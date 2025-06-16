N2OFF, Inc. Expands Investment in Melz Solar Project with Integration of Battery Energy Storage System

N2OFF plans to enhance its German solar project with a new battery storage system to improve energy efficiency and profitability.

N2OFF, Inc., a clean tech company focusing on sustainable solar energy and agri-tech solutions, has announced plans to boost its investment in a 111 MWp solar project in Melz, Germany, by integrating a 40-60 MWp battery energy storage system (BESS). This initiative, supported by recent approval from the Melz Municipal Committee, aims to enhance the project's capability to store solar energy, improve grid stability, and maximize profitability. The German battery storage market is projected to grow significantly, underscoring the strategic importance of this investment. CEO David Palach expressed enthusiasm for this development, highlighting the company's positioning within the renewable energy sector and ongoing collaborations to expand operations in Europe, including projects in Italy and Poland.

N2OFF plans to significantly increase its investment in the 111 MWp solar project in Germany, indicating a commitment to enhancing its renewable energy portfolio.

The integration of a 40–60 MWp battery energy storage system (BESS) will improve the project’s ability to deliver clean energy and ensure grid stability, supporting sustainability goals.

The project received approval from the Melz Municipal Committee, moving it closer to ready-to-build status by early 2026, which strengthens N2OFF’s project timeline and execution plans.

Collaboration with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for additional renewable projects across Europe signifies strategic partnerships that could enhance growth and market presence.

The company acknowledges risks and uncertainties related to the success of its collaboration with Solterra Energy Ltd., which could impact the anticipated benefits from the Melz project.

The press release highlights the company's recent entry into the solar PV market, suggesting potential uncertainties regarding its experience and expertise in this sector.

The mention of forward-looking statements indicates that actual results may differ materially from projections, raising concerns about the company's ability to achieve its stated goals.

What recent investment has N2OFF announced?

N2OFF has announced plans to increase its investment in the Melz solar project to explore a 40–60 MWp battery energy storage system.

What is the significance of the Melz project?

The Melz project is a cornerstone of N2OFF’s renewable energy efforts, recently approved for inclusion in local statutory plans.

How will the battery energy storage system benefit the Melz project?

The battery system will enhance capacity to store solar energy, improve reliability, and maximize profitability during peak demand periods.

What is N2OFF’s collaboration with Solterra Renewable Energy?

N2OFF and Solterra are working together to accelerate renewable energy projects across Europe, including solar PV and battery systems in multiple countries.

What are N2OFF’s core business focuses?

N2OFF specializes in clean tech solutions for solar energy and agri-tech, including greenhouse gas reduction and post-harvest treatments for produce.

Neve Yarak, Israel, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.(NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable and innovative solutions for solar energy and agri-tech markets, today announced plans to increase its investment in the 111 MWp solar photovoltaic project in Melz, Germany, to explore the integration of a 40–60 MWp battery energy storage system (BESS). This investment is part of N2OFF’s intention to advance its renewable energy business.





The Melz project, a cornerstone of N2OFF’s joint venture in the renewable energy sector, received approval from the Melz Municipal Committee on December 31, 2024 to promote the inclusion of the project in its statutory plan, marking a significant step toward ready-to-build status by early of 2026. The proposed addition of a 40–60 MWp BESS aims to enhance the project’s capacity to store and deliver clean energy and ensure grid stability.





According the GrandView Research, a market research company, the battery energy storage systems market in Germany is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$ 2,271 million by 2030 and a have a compound annual growth rate of 30.7% from 2024 to 2030.





The integration of battery storage will enable the Melz facility to store excess solar energy generated during peak production periods, or to purchase electricity from the grid at low prices, and release it during high-demand periods, in an effort to maximize profitability, efficiency and reliability.





“We are excited to take this step toward enhancing the Melz solar project with advanced battery storage technology,” said David Palach, CEO of N2OFF. “By increasing our investment to explore a 40–60 MWp BESS, we are strengthening our position in our current project and continue to explore what we believe to be new lucrative opportunities.”





The Melz project is part of a comprehensive collaboration between N2OFF and Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd., aimed at accelerating the development of what we believe to be high-potential renewable energy facilities across Europe. This collaboration includes joint activities such as the development of two BESS in Sicily, Italy, each with a capacity of 98 MWp/392 MWh, an exclusive agreement between N2OFF and Solterra Energy Ltd.to co-develop solar photovoltaic projects in Albania and a 35MW/140MWh BESS project in Poland.







