N2OFF, Inc. Establishes NITO Renewable Energy, Inc. to Consolidate Solar Operations

NITO Renewable Energy, Inc. established to manage N2OFF's solar operations, focusing on projects in Europe and Albania.

Quiver AI Summary

N2OFF, Inc., a clean tech company, has announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, NITO Renewable Energy, Inc., to focus on its solar operations. Registered in Nevada, this entity will consolidate the company's current and future solar photovoltaic (PV) activities. Currently, N2OFF is involved in three projects across Europe, including a 111 MWp PV project in Melz, Germany, which has received municipal approval and has opportunities for capacity enhancement. In Italy, the company plans to develop two Battery Energy Storage Systems in Sicily, with a 98 MWp capacity, and has also partnered with Solterra Energy Ltd. to co-develop the solar PV market in Albania. N2OFF aims to contribute to sustainable energy and agri-tech innovation while addressing greenhouse gas emissions through its various initiatives.

Potential Positives

The establishment of NITO Renewable Energy, Inc. consolidates and focuses the company's solar operations, streamlining management and potentially enhancing operational efficiency.

The development of a 111 MWp solar PV project in Germany has secured municipal approval and exceeds initial grid connection requirements, presenting opportunities for increased capacity or integration of battery storage solutions.

The agreement to develop Battery Energy Storage Systems in Sicily signifies N2OFF's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio in Europe and aligns with market demand for storage solutions.

The partnership with Solterra Energy Ltd. to co-develop the solar PV market in Albania indicates strategic expansion into new markets and strengthens the company's growth potential in the renewable energy sector.

Potential Negatives

The establishment of a new subsidiary, while intended to consolidate solar operations, may indicate an inherent lack of confidence in N2OFF's ability to manage its existing operations effectively.

The company's reliance on forward-looking statements highlights significant risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect its future performance and profitability in the solar PV sector.

Potential delays in project development, as indicated by the 18-24 month timeline for reaching the Ready-to-Build stage in Italy, could hinder N2OFF's growth and market position.

FAQ

What is NITO Renewable Energy, Inc.?

NITO Renewable Energy, Inc. is a new wholly-owned US subsidiary of N2OFF that focuses on solar operations.

Where are N2OFF's solar projects located?

N2OFF has solar projects in Germany, Italy, and Albania, focusing on both photovoltaic and battery storage systems.

What are the capabilities of the Melz solar project?

The Melz solar project in Germany will have a capacity of 111 MWp and has municipal approval for its development.

What is the timeline for the Battery Energy Storage Systems in Sicily?

Development for the two BESS in Sicily is expected to take 18-24 months to reach a Ready-to-Build stage.

How does N2OFF contribute to environmental sustainability?

N2OFF focuses on sustainable energy solutions, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, and clean tech innovations in the agri-tech sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NITO Insider Trading Activity

$NITO insiders have traded $NITO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NITO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONEN ROSENBLOOM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NITO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NITO stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





T





he new entity





,





NITO Renewable Energy





, Inc.





, to hold all current and future





solar





operations of the





Company







Neve Yarak, Israel, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (



“



N2OFF” and the



“



Company”), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech, announced today the establishment of a new wholly-owned US subsidiary, NITO Renewable Energy, Inc., that is registered in Nevada. The new entity will focus and consolidate the Company’s current and future Solar PV activities.





The Company is currently invested in 3 projects in two countries in Europe.







Germany:



The joint venture is developing a 111 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Melz, Germany. This project has secured municipal approval and an indicative grid connection solution from a regional energy service provider. Notably, the approved grid connection capacity exceeds initial requirements by approximately 10%, presenting opportunities to either increase the project's capacity or integrate battery storage solutions. The project is currently progressing through the development phase.







Italy:



N2OFF and Solterra's subsidiary, Solterra Brand Services Italy, closed a definitive agreement to develop two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Sicily, each with a capacity of 98 MWp/392 MWh. These projects have received approval for connection capacity from Terna SpA, Italy's transmission system operator. Development is expected to take 18-24 months to reach a Ready-to-Build stage.







In addition, N2OFF and Solterra Energy Ltd. joined forces to exclusively co-develop the Solar PV market in Albania.









About N2OFF Inc:







N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech. Through its operational activities it delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agri- tech market. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, aims to contribute in tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N



2



O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project in the total Capacity of 111 MWp, as well as potential future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. N2OFF also has a minority ownership in Plantify Foods, Inc., a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website:





www.n2off.com





.







Forward-looking Statements





:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the



“



safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as



“



expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the success of our collaboration with Solterra, entry into future projects, our ability to successfully enter the solar PV sector, the profitability of such industry, and the potential added value of the increased capacity. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading



“



Risk Factors” in N2OFF



’



s Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





Investor Relations Contact:





Michal Efraty









michal@efraty.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.