N2OFF, Inc. Engages in Financing 35MW/140MWh Battery Energy Storage Project in Poland

N2OFF participates in financing a 35MW/140MWh battery storage project in Poland, expanding Solterra’s renewable energy efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

N2OFF, Inc. announced its participation in financing a 35MW/140MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Poland, marking Solterra's entry into the Polish renewable energy market. This project is a part of Solterra's effort to expand large-scale energy storage solutions in the region, with plans to apply for a capacity increase exceeding 100MW/400MWh in the future. N2OFF is one of four financing parties involved under a structured agreement, with its share being 15% of the net profits from the transaction. CEO David Palach emphasized that this move aligns with N2OFF's strategy to enter high-potential renewable energy projects and supports the development of essential grid-scale energy storage infrastructure. The company, previously known as Save Foods, Inc., is focused on clean tech and sustainable solutions for the energy and agri-tech sectors.

Potential Positives

N2OFF is participating in financing a significant 35MW/140MWh Battery Energy Storage System project in Poland, indicating its strategic expansion into the renewable energy market.

The company's involvement as a lender in this project allows it to benefit from net profits, with N2OFF set to receive 15% of the net profit realized from the transaction.

This project is part of N2OFF's broader strategy to enter high-potential renewable energy markets, enhancing its portfolio and industry presence.

The collaboration with Solterra, which includes potential future projects in Germany and Italy, indicates N2OFF's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and growth opportunities in Europe.

Potential Negatives

The company's involvement in the financing of the BESS project may indicate a reliance on external partnerships, which could expose them to risks associated with partner performance and project execution.

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements, indicating that N2OFF's future success is uncertain and heavily dependent on various market conditions and project developments.

N2OFF's share of 15% in the net profits raises questions about the overall profitability of the investment, especially if the project faces operational challenges or market volatility.

FAQ

What is the Battery Energy Storage System project in Poland?

The project is a planned 35MW/140MWh Battery Energy Storage System by Solterra with financing support from N2OFF.

How much of the project's profits will N2OFF receive?

N2OFF will receive 15% of the net profits realized from the Battery Energy Storage System project.

What are N2OFF's future plans in renewable energy?

N2OFF plans to expand into additional renewable energy projects, including increasing capacity in Poland and developments in Germany and Italy.

When is the expected repayment period for the financing?

The anticipated repayment period for the financing is up to 30 months upon the sale of the project.

What is the significance of this project for N2OFF?

This project aligns with N2OFF's strategy to expand into high-potential renewable energy markets, promoting a low-carbon energy future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NITO Insider Trading Activity

$NITO insiders have traded $NITO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NITO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONEN ROSENBLOOM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NITO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NITO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





N2OFF to take part in financing a 35MW/140MWh planned Battery Energy Storage System project in Poland







Neve Yarak, Israel, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.(NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech, announced Solterra’s entry into the Polish renewable energy market by participating in the financing of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Poland.





The project, currently planned at 35MW/140MWh, represents a significant step in expanding Solterra’s large-scale energy storage solutions in the region. N2OFF, along with other lenders, will assist with financing an initial payment under a signed grid connection agreement. Future development plans include applying for an increase in capacity to more than 100MW/400MWh.





This is Solterra’s fourth BESS development project and Solterra is engaged in additional later stages projects in Germany and Italy.





N2OFF is one of four parties providing financing under a structured agreement, with the funds currently expected to be repaid upon the sale of the project within a period of up to 30 months. In addition to the return of principal, each lender will be entitled to a portion of the net profits based on their participation. N2OFF’s share is 15% of the net profit realized from the transaction.





“This entry into Poland aligns with our strategy to expand into high-potential renewable energy project in different markets,” said David Palach, CEO of N2OFF. “Grid-scale energy storage is essential for enabling a stable, low-carbon energy future, and we are proud to support the early-stage development of such infrastructure.”







About N2OFF, Inc:







N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech. Through its operational activities it delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agri- tech market. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project in the total Capacity of 111 MWp, as well as potential future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website:



www.n2off.com



.







Forward-looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the success of our collaboration with Solterra, entry into future projects, our ability to successfully enter the solar PV sector, the profitability of such industry, and the potential added value of the increased capacity. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





Investor Relations Contact:





Michal Efraty







michal@efraty.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.