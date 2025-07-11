N2OFF, Inc. Completes $2.7 Million Investment in Battery Energy Storage Projects in Sicily, Targeting $13.5 Million Valuation

N2OFF announces a $2.7 million investment for battery storage projects in Italy, targeting $13.5 million in value.

N2OFF, Inc. announced the completion of a $2.7 million investment to support the development of two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Sicily, each with a capacity of 98MWp/392MWh. The company has invested over $1.2 million in its Italian subsidiary, which is developing these "Ready to Build" projects expected to facilitate grid stability and be sold for an estimated value of $13.5 million. With preliminary grid connection approvals already secured, N2OFF aims to achieve RTB status within 18-24 months. The company is optimistic about the growing solar market in Italy, which is projected to see significant growth in both generation capacity and renewable electricity targets by 2030 and 2050.

N2OFF has completed a significant $2.7 million investment to support the development of two Battery Energy Storage Systems in Sicily, enhancing its stake in the growing renewable energy market.

The company's projects aim to secure Ready-to-Build status within 18-24 months, positioning N2OFF for potential future sales and profitability.

The Battery Energy Storage Systems have a combined capacity valued at up to $13.5 million, indicating a strong financial outlook for the company's investments.

The ongoing growth of Italy's solar market, backed by government incentives, aligns with N2OFF's strategic objectives in sustainable energy and could further enhance the company's market position.

The company has only invested $1.2 million to date in its Italian subsidiary for projects valued at $13.5 million, indicating a potential financial risk or shortfall in funding relative to the project's scale.

The forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties regarding the success of collaboration with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. and the company's overall ability to successfully enter and profit from the solar market, exposing potential vulnerabilities in business execution.

The lack of concrete timelines or detailed plans for achieving Ready-to-Build status beyond the vague 18-24 months could undermine investor confidence in project management and execution capabilities.

What is N2OFF, Inc. known for?

N2OFF, Inc. is a cleantech company specializing in sustainable energy solutions and Agrifood tech investments.

Where are N2OFF's battery storage projects located?

The battery storage projects by N2OFF are located in Sicily, Italy.

What is the capacity of N2OFF's battery energy storage systems?

Each battery energy storage system has a capacity of 98 MWp/392 MWh, totaling approximately 196 MWp.

What is the expected valuation of the BESS projects?

The combined capacity of the BESS projects may yield an estimated valuation of up to $13.5 million.

What are the benefits of the BESS projects?

The BESS projects enhance grid stability by providing energy storage for frequency regulation and market participation.

The two BESS projects in Sicily are designed to enhance grid stability by providing energy storage capacity for frequency regulation, energy arbitrage and capacity market participation. The projects have secured preliminary grid connection approvals from Terna SpA, Italy’s transmission system operator, and the Company believes it is on track to attain RTB status within 18-24 months.





“We continue to fund our Italian subsidiary and looking forward to achieve Ready-to-Build status,” said David Palach, CEO of N2OFF. “Our estimates are supported by 2024 data, and we believe the potential could be even higher, as Italy's solar market is experiencing strong growth fueled by government incentives and increasing public awareness to sustainability. Solar electricity generation is projected to reach 36.47 billion kWh in 2025, with an annual growth rate of 6.86% from 2025-2029





according to Statista





and Italy aims for 52 GW of solar capacity by 2030 and 74.6% renewable electricity by 2050.”







About N2OFF Inc:







N2OFF, Inc. (formerly Save Foods, Inc.) is a cleantech company engaged in sustainable operations investing in solar assets and green “Agrifood” tech. Through its operational activities, it delivers integrated solutions for generating sustainable energy and providing safe and quality solutions for the “Agrifood” tech market. N2OFF recently entered the solar market, and we are funding various projects in the EU that were introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments for fruit and vegetables, intended to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. visit our website:





www.n2off.com





.







Forward-looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the success of our collaboration with Solterra Energy Ltd., entry into future projects, our ability to successfully enter the solar PV sector, the profitability of such industry, and the potential added value of the increased capacity. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





Investor Relations Contact:





Michal Efraty









michal@efraty.com







