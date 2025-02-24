N2OFF, Inc. Commits €4.4 Million Investment in Renewable Energy Projects in Germany and Italy

N2OFF is investing €4.4 million in renewable energy projects in Germany and Italy, enhancing energy storage capacity.

Quiver AI Summary

N2OFF, Inc. has announced an investment of up to €4.4 million in renewable energy projects in Germany and Italy, targeting a total capacity of over 300 MW. The company has finalized a deal with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the development of two battery energy storage systems in Sicily, Italy, each with a capacity of 98MWp/392MWh. N2OFF will take a 70% ownership stake in these projects, which will require a milestone-based investment of €2.3 million. This collaboration aims to enhance renewable energy adoption and address the growing demand for energy storage solutions, especially in light of Italy's new MACSE scheme promoting energy storage development. The projects are expected to reach a Ready-to-Build stage within 18-24 months.

Potential Positives

N2OFF is investing up to €4.4 million in renewable energy projects in Germany and Italy, demonstrating commitment to expanding its operations in the European energy market.

The company has secured a definitive agreement to develop two Battery Storage projects in Sicily, which provides significant capacity for energy storage and reflects its growth in the renewable sector.

N2OFF will hold a 70% ownership stake in the Battery Storage projects, enhancing its control and potential profitability in the energy storage market.

The collaboration with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. aligns with market trends that indicate increasing demand for energy storage solutions, positioning N2OFF favorably for future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a lengthy forward-looking statements section, which indicates significant uncertainty regarding the future success of the projects and collaboration, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The company is committing a substantial investment of up to €4.4 million without guarantees of immediate returns, which could raise concerns about financial prudence given market volatility.

The timeline for the projects to reach a Ready-to-Build stage is 18-24 months, which may suggest delays in revenue generation and operational performance for the company in the near term.

FAQ

What is N2OFF's investment plan in Europe?

N2OFF plans to invest up to €4.4 million in projects in Germany and Italy for over 300 MW capacity.

Which projects is N2OFF acquiring in Italy?

N2OFF is acquiring two Battery Storage systems in Sicily, each with a capacity of 98MWp/392MWh.

What is the timeline for N2OFF's project development?

The development is expected to take 18-24 months to reach a Ready-to-Build stage.

How does N2OFF contribute to renewable energy?

N2OFF focuses on sustainable energy solutions and advancing renewable energy adoption through storage projects.

What is the MACSE scheme in Italy?

The MACSE scheme plans energy storage auctions in 2025, offering long-term contracts to develop storage projects for grid stability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NITO Insider Trading Activity

$NITO insiders have traded $NITO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NITO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONEN ROSENBLOOM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NITO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NITO stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





CURRENTLY





N2OFF





IS





COMMITTED





TO





invest





up to





€





4.4 million in





projects located in





Germany and Italy for total capacity of over 300 MW







Neve Yarak, Israel, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.\ (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech, announced today the closing of a definitive agreement with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd’s subsidiary, Soltera Brand Services Italy , a company that specializes in the origination and development of renewable energy projects in Italy According to the agreement, the purchased projects relate to 2 Battery Storage ("BESS") systems in Sicily, Italy, each with a capacity of 98MWp/392MWh.





The agreement includes the purchase and development of the projects, with a total investment of up to €2.3 million, to be paid in milestones. N2OFF will hold 70% ownership in the projects, further solidifying its entry into the European energy storage market.





These projects are part of the broader joint venture between N2OFF and Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., which focuses on solar and energy storage initiatives. The collaboration reflects the companies 'shared vision of advancing renewable energy adoption and addressing the increasing demand for energy storage solutions to enhance grid flexibility.





As more renewable projects are coming online, the storage market is in demand and is crucial for grid flexibility. According to DNV (



https://www.dnv.com/



) a global leading consultancy firm,in their report on Energy Transition 2024, "as storage capacity surpasses 0.5% of grid capacity, the focus is transitioning from frequency-response management to broader applications such as price arbitrage or capacity provision, which increases the demand for longer term storage projects". Italy has recently introduced the MACSE scheme. MACSE currently plans to conduct its first energy storage capacity auctions in the first half of 2025, offering 15-year contracts to incentivize the development of storage projects. This mechanism is designed to support Italy's transition to renewable energy by ensuring grid stability and reliability.





The current 2 BESS projects have already received approval for the connection capacity from Terna SpA (the Italian transmission company), which will be secured simultaneously with the closing of the transaction. The development is currently expected to take 18-24 months for these projects to reach a Ready-to-Build stage.







About N2OFF Inc:







N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech. Through its operational activities it delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agri- tech market. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, aims to contribute in tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N



2



O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project in the total Capacity of 111 MWp, as well as potential future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination.. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website:



www.n2off.com



.







Forward-looking Statements





:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the success of our collaboration with Solterra, entry into future projects, our ability to successfully enter the solar PV sector, the profitability of such industry, and the potential added value of the increased capacity. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





Investor Relations Contact:





Michal Efraty







michal@efraty.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.