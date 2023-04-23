N2IU (SGX:N2IU) Price Target Decreased by 6.17% to 1.90

The average one-year price target for N2IU (SGX:N2IU) has been revised to 1.90 / share. This is an decrease of 0.00% from the prior estimate of 1.90 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.59 to a high of 2.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.63% from the latest reported closing price of 1.80 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N2IU by 20.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,209K shares, representing a decrease of 74,561.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N2IU by 86.43% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N2IU by 3.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,421K shares, representing a decrease of 57,110.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N2IU by 82.80% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N2IU by 15.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in N2IU. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N2IU is 0.02%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 275K shares.

