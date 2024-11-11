N1 Holdings Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

N1 Holdings Ltd. (AU:N1H) has released an update.

N1 Holdings Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting the strong support from shareholders. The key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of David Kenneth Holmes as director. These results underscore the company’s strategic positioning in the evolving debt and lending markets.

