N.Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations -KCNA

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

North Korea said it will not overlook any kind of military provocations by enemies, referring to artillery fire by South Korea near the border with the North, North Korea's state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday, (Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by Chris Reese) ((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N31F3C7

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - North Korea said it will not overlook any kind of military provocations by enemies, referring to artillery fire by South Korea near the border with the North, North Korea's state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday,

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by Chris Reese)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters