N.Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations -KCNA

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - North Korea said it will not overlook any kind of military provocations by enemies, referring to artillery fire by South Korea near the border with the North, North Korea's state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday,

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by Chris Reese)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.