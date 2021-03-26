Companies

N.Korea says Biden 'encroached right to self-defence' over latest missile test

Hyonhee Shin Reuters
North Korea said on Saturday that U.S. President Joe Biden had revealed "his deep-seated hostility" toward Pyongyang and encroached its right to self-defence by criticising its latest missile test, the official KCNA news agency said.

North Korea on Friday claimed it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile. Biden said the test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions but said he remained open to diplomacy with Pyongyang.

Ri Pyong Chol, secretary of the North's ruling Worker's Party's Central Committee, said the missile test was self-defensive against threats posed by South Korea and the United States with their joint military exercises and advanced weapons.

"We express our deep apprehension over the U.S. chief executive faulting the regular testfire, exercise of our state's right to self-defence, as the violation of U.N. 'resolutions' and openly revealing his deep-seated hostility," Ri said in a statement carried by KCNA.

"Such remarks from the U.S. president are an undisguised encroachment on our state's right to self-defence and provocation to it."

Ri warned that Washington might face "something that is not good" if it continues to make "thoughtless remarks without thinking of the consequences."

