SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - North Korea has passed a law officially declaring itself a nuclear weapons state, a status that leader Kim Jong Un said is "irreversible" and that there would be no denuclearisation negotiations, state media reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((JoshSmith1@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.