N.Korea made attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology from Pfizer -Yonhap citing NIS

Contributor
Sangmi Cha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - North Korea has made attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology by hacking Pfizer Inc PFE.N, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday citing the National Intelligence Service.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Sangmi.Cha@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5646; Reuters Messaging: sangmi.cha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

