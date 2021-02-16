N.Korea made attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology from Pfizer -Yonhap citing NIS

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - North Korea has made attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology by hacking Pfizer Inc PFE.N, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday citing the National Intelligence Service.

