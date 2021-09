SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said in a statement on Tuesday.

It gave no other details.

(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((jack.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.