N.Korea fires shots to warn S.Korea, urges 'enemies' to stop causing tensions -KCNA

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea on Wednesday said it fired warning shots toward its east and west coasts to send "grave warning" against South Korea for firing dozens of artillery shells on Tuesday and urged that its "enemies" should immediately stop any provocative actions that cause military tensions, according to its state media KCNA.

