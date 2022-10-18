N.Korea fires shots to warn S.Korea, urges 'enemies' to stop causing tensions -KCNA

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

North Korea on Wednesday said it fired warning shots toward its east and west coasts to send "grave warning" against South Korea for firing dozens of artillery shells on Tuesday and urged that its "enemies" should immediately stop any provocative actions that cause military tensions, according to its state media KCNA. (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) nS6N31C00C

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea on Wednesday said it fired warning shots toward its east and west coasts to send "grave warning" against South Korea for firing dozens of artillery shells on Tuesday and urged that its "enemies" should immediately stop any provocative actions that cause military tensions, according to its state media KCNA.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters