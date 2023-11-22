News & Insights

N.Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea in apparent failed launch - Yonhap

November 22, 2023 — 11:57 am EST

Written by Katherine Jackson and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea late on Wednesday, but the launch appears to have failed, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

The South Korean military said North Korea fired the missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 11:05 p.m. (1405 GMT) but it did not provide other details, according to the Yonhap report.

The South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were conducting an analysis into the launch, Yonhap said.

The missile launch comes a day after North Korea said it successfully placed its first spy satellite in orbit and vowed to launch more in the near future, defying international condemnation from the United States and its allies.

