N.Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday.

No other details, including the projectile's flight range, were immediately available.

The launch comes four days after North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid heightened military tension.

