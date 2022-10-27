Companies

N.Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast

Contributor
Soo-hyang Choi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday.

Updates with confirmation from military, adds background

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday.

No other details, including the projectile's flight range, were immediately available.

The launch comes four days after North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid heightened military tension.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular