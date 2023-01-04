Companies

N.Korea drone entered no-fly zone in Seoul during last week's intrusion -S.Korea military

Credit: REUTERS/SOUTH KOREAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

January 04, 2023 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by Soo-hyang Choi. for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A North Korean drone entered the northern end of a no-fly zone surrounding South Korea's presidential office in Seoul when it intruded into the South's airspace last week, the South's military said on Thursday.

The drone was among five North Korean drones that crossed into the South on Dec. 26, prompting South Korea's military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters. The military was unable to bring down the drones, which flew over the South for hours.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had denied that one of the drones intruded into a no-fly zone near the presidential office, but on Thursday reversed its stance and confirmed it had violated the northern end of the area.

A JCS spokesperson said there was a change in its analysis after an inspection of the military's readiness posture over the latest intrusion.

The military said the North's unmanned aircraft did not fly directly over the Yongsan area, where the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol is located.

The border crossing has sparked criticism over South Korea's air defences at a time of the North's growing nuclear and missile threats.

Yoon has warned he would consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if the North violates its airspace again.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.