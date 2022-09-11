N.Asian refiners to get full allocation of Saudi crude in October

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in October, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The world's top oil exporter has slashed its official selling prices (OSPs) to Asian buyers for the month, the first reduction in four months.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

