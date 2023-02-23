N. Korea conducted strategic cruise missile launching drill -KCNA

Adds more details from KCNA statement

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - North Korea conducted a strategic cruise missile launching drill on Thursday, its state media said on Friday.

A sub-unit of a strategic cruise missile unit of the Korean People's Army in the eastern region fired four "Hwasal-2" strategic cruise missiles in the area of Kim Chaek City, North Hamgyong Province, towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's state media KCNA said, as other sub-units conducted firepower training at hardened sites without live firing.

The four strategic cruise missiles hit the preset target after traveling the "2000km-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for 10,208 seconds to 10,224 seconds," the English-language report said.

The drill demonstrated "the war posture of the DPRK nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces," said KCNA.

