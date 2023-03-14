N. Korea conducted missile test on Tuesday -KCNA

Adds detail on launch, background

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - The North Korean military fired two missiles during a military drill on Tuesday, the country's state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

The launch saw two surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missiles fired from the South Hwanghae province, near the country's west coast, flying some 611 kilometres before hitting a target, the KCNA report said.

The firing of the missiles come as the 11-day joint drills between South Korean and American forces, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23," are under way, their largest joint military drills in years.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

