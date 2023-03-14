N. Korea conducted missile test on Tuesday -KCNA

March 14, 2023 — 05:25 pm EDT

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - The North Korean military fired two missiles during a military drill on Tuesday, the country's state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

The launch saw two surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missiles fired from the South Hwanghae province, near the country's west coast, flying some 611 kilometres before hitting a target, the KCNA report said.

The firing of the missiles come as the 11-day joint drills between South Korean and American forces, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23," are under way, their largest joint military drills in years.

