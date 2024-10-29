N Brown’s Proposed Acquisition by Falcon 24 Unveiled

N Brown (GB:BWNG) has released an update.

N Brown Group PLC has announced a recommended acquisition by Falcon 24 Topco Limited, owned by Joshua Alliance, which plans to purchase the entire issued share capital through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The scheme document has been published to shareholders, and the acquisition’s success hinges on shareholder and court approvals expected in early 2025. The company’s independent directors have unanimously recommended shareholders to vote in favor of the scheme.

For further insights into GB:BWNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.