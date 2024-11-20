News & Insights

N Brown Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Falcon 24

November 20, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

N Brown (GB:BWNG) has released an update.

N Brown Group PLC has announced that its shareholders have approved the proposed acquisition by Falcon 24 Topco Limited, a company owned by Joshua Alliance. The acquisition is set to proceed through a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, with the final court hearing expected in the first quarter of 2025. This move could potentially reshape the company’s future, attracting attention from investors interested in market developments.

