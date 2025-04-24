N B T BAN Earnings Results: $NBTB Reports Quarterly Earnings

N B T BAN ($NBTB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $155,310,000, beating estimates of $154,072,020 by $1,237,980.

N B T BAN Insider Trading Activity

N B T BAN insiders have traded $NBTB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY E DELANEY sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,948

JOHN H JR WATT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,403,117 .

. JACK H WEBB sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $500,567

SARAH A HALLIDAY (EVP/President Comm Banking) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,250

SCOTT ALLEN KINGSLEY (President & CEO NBT Bancorp) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,800

AMY WILES (EVP, Chief Risk and Credit) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $75,755 .

. HEIDI M HOELLER purchased 678 shares for an estimated $32,849

V DANIEL II ROBINSON sold 194 shares for an estimated $10,030

N B T BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of N B T BAN stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

N B T BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBTB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

