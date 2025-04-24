N B T BAN Earnings Results: $NBTB Reports Quarterly Earnings

N B T BAN ($NBTB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $155,310,000, beating estimates of $154,072,020 by $1,237,980.
N B T BAN Insider Trading Activity
N B T BAN insiders have traded $NBTB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY E DELANEY sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,948
- JOHN H JR WATT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,403,117.
- JACK H WEBB sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $500,567
- SARAH A HALLIDAY (EVP/President Comm Banking) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,250
- SCOTT ALLEN KINGSLEY (President & CEO NBT Bancorp) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,800
- AMY WILES (EVP, Chief Risk and Credit) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $75,755.
- HEIDI M HOELLER purchased 678 shares for an estimated $32,849
- V DANIEL II ROBINSON sold 194 shares for an estimated $10,030
N B T BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of N B T BAN stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 816,128 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,978,273
- UBS GROUP AG added 305,402 shares (+742.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,585,999
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 284,267 shares (+307.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,576,591
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 251,396 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,784,888
- STATE STREET CORP added 161,819 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,728,475
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 135,346 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,806,343
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 99,425 shares (-1.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,748,538
N B T BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBTB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025
