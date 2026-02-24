N-able (NABL) Price Target Decreased by 23.83% to 7.50

The average one-year price target for N-able (NYSE:NABL) has been revised to $7.50 / share. This is a decrease of 23.83% from the prior estimate of $9.84 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.30 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.60% from the latest reported closing price of $4.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in N-able. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 15.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NABL is 0.17%, an increase of 26.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 196,051K shares. The put/call ratio of NABL is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 61,474K shares representing 32.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thoma Bravo holds 50,091K shares representing 26.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sunriver Management holds 6,135K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,212K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,279K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NABL by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 3,346K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

