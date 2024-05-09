N-able, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - N-able, Inc. (NABL) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.46 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $3.54 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, N-able, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.84 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $113.75 million from $99.82 million last year.

N-able, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $7.46 Mln. vs. $3.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $113.75 Mln vs. $99.82 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $116.5 Mln-$117 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $462 Mln-$465 Mln

