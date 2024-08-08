N-able, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - N-able, Inc. (NABL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.46 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $4.51 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, N-able, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.65 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $119.45 million from $106.08 million last year.

N-able, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $9.46 Mln. vs. $4.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $119.45 Mln vs. $106.08 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $114.5 - $115.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $463.0 - $465.0 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.