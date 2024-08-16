N-able EVP Sold $320K In Company Stock

Disclosed on August 15, Peter Anastos, EVP at N-able (NYSE:NABL), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Anastos's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 25,010 shares of N-able. The total transaction value is $320,378.

N-able shares are trading down 0.0% at $12.74 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Get to Know N-able Better

N-able Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), enabling them to support digital transformation and growth for small and medium-sized enterprises. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, N-able makes it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end-customer systems, data, and networks. The company's growing portfolio of management, security, automation, and data protection solutions is built for IT services management professionals. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the United States. it also has a presence in the United Kingdom and all other International regions.

Financial Milestones: N-able's Journey

Revenue Growth: N-able displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 83.96%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): N-able's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.05.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: N-able's P/E ratio of 70.78 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 5.32 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 23.64, N-able's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

