Mytilineos S.A. - ADR (MYTHY) Price Target Increased by 29.99% to 39.99

The average one-year price target for Mytilineos S.A. - ADR (OTC:MYTHY) has been revised to 39.99 / share. This is an increase of 29.99% from the prior estimate of 30.77 dated April 23, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.22 to a high of 52.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.10% from the latest reported closing price of 37.70 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mytilineos S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYTHY is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 203K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Cullen Capital Management holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTHY by 10.99% over the last quarter.
