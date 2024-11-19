News & Insights

Mytheresa reports Q1 EPS (EUR0.27) vs. (EUR0.14) last year

November 19, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Reports Q1 revenue EUR201.7M vs. EUR187.5M last year. CEO Michael Kliger said, “We are very pleased with our results despite many short-term uncertainties. With strong revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter we continued our very positive business momentum that we have seen since Q3 of FY24. We have reaffirmed our leading position in a clearly consolidating sector and displayed our unique characteristic of profitable growth. We strongly believe that we will benefit significantly from the improving market conditions over the next quarters. Our strong growth with top customer, our record high AOV, our improved gross margin and the excellent customer satisfaction scores all highlight the fundamental health of our business.”

