News & Insights

Markets
MYTE

Mytheresa Reaches Agreements With Richemont To Acquire YNAP - Quick Facts

October 07, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. or Mytheresa (MYTE) and Richemont have entered into binding agreements for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of YOOX NET-A-PORTER, or YNAP, by Mytheresa. Richemont will sell YNAP to Mytheresa with a cash position of 555 million euros and no financial debt, in exchange for shares to be issued by Mytheresa representing 33% of Mytheresa's fully diluted share capital at closing following issuance of the consideration shares. Richemont said it will make available a 6-year revolving credit facility of 100 million euros to finance YNAP's general corporate needs, including working capital.

YNAP is an online luxury and fashion retailer, with an offering including multi-brand in-season online stores NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, and multi-brand off-season online stores YOOX and THE OUTNET.

As a result of the deal, Richemont expects the write-down of YNAP net assets to amount to approximately 1.3 billion euros, which also accounts for the cash to be left in YNAP upon completion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MYTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.