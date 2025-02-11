Mytheresa Q2 Adj. Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 13.4%

(RTTNews) - MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE), or Mytheresa, posted a second quarter net loss of 4.7 million euros compared to a loss of 5.8 million euros, prior year. Adjusted net income increased to 10.6 million euros from 2.7 million euros. Net sales rose 13.4% year-over-year to 223.0 million euros. GMV growth was 11.9% to 244.7 million euros.

For fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, the company expects: GMV and net sales growth in the range of 7% to 13%; and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 3% and 5%.

