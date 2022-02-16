Mytheresa Gains On Q2 Profit, Outlook

(RTTNews) - YT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) shares are trading more than 14 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a surge in second-quarter earnings. The company also raised fiscal 2022 earning outlook.

The company reported second-quarter net profit of 15.7 million euros, compared to 2.1 million euros. On an adjusted basis, earnings were 14.8 million.

Net sales for the quarter were 158.58 billion euros, lower than 187.57 billion a year ago.

The parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, expects Gross Merchandise Value or GMV for fiscal 2022 in a range of 755-775 million euros, up 23-26 percent growth. Net sales are projected to be in a range of 700-720 million.

Currently, shares are at $16.25, up 14.68 percent from the previous close of $14.17 on a volume of 312,043. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $13.65-$35.57 on average volume of 206,059.

