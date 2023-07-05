MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR (MYTE) Price Target Decreased by 30.97% to 6.82

The average one-year price target for MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR (NYSE:MYTE) has been revised to 6.82 / share. This is an decrease of 30.97% from the prior estimate of 9.88 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.39% from the latest reported closing price of 4.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYTE is 0.13%, a decrease of 43.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.62% to 15,243K shares. The put/call ratio of MYTE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 3,907K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 37.41% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 1,586K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,295K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 27.56% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,241K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 93.10% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,014K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MYT Netherlands Parent BV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated offer focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.