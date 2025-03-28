$MYSZ stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MYSZ stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,892,861 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MYSZ:
$MYSZ Insider Trading Activity
$MYSZ insiders have traded $MYSZ stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYSZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SECURITIES, LLC AVATAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,624 shares for an estimated $585,089.
- RONEN LUZON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $41,440.
- BILLY PARDO (CPO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $41,440.
- OR KLES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $10,800
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MYSZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $MYSZ stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 78,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $333,059
- UBS GROUP AG added 16,785 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,671
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 14,097 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,682
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 12,918 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,159
- IFP ADVISORS, INC added 5,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,349
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 182 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $777
- CARMICHAEL HILL & ASSOCIATES, INC. removed 4 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $MYSZ on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.