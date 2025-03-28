$MYSZ stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MYSZ stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,892,861 of trading volume.

$MYSZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MYSZ:

$MYSZ insiders have traded $MYSZ stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYSZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SECURITIES, LLC AVATAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,624 shares for an estimated $585,089 .

. RONEN LUZON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $41,440 .

. BILLY PARDO (CPO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $41,440 .

. OR KLES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $10,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MYSZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $MYSZ stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $MYSZ on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.