MyState’s Acquisition Plans for Auswide Move Forward

October 29, 2024 — 04:19 am EDT

Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

MyState Bank Limited is moving forward with its plan to acquire Auswide Bank Ltd, as Auswide has distributed the Scheme Booklet to its shareholders. This booklet provides details about the acquisition proposal and the upcoming shareholder meeting to vote on the scheme. Stakeholders are encouraged to review the information and participate in the decision-making process.

