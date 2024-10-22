News & Insights

MyState Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

October 22, 2024 — 11:18 pm EDT

Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

MyState Limited, the parent company of MyState Bank and TPT Wealth, has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with strong support from shareholders. The re-election of directors and approval of remuneration and performance rights were notable highlights, reflecting confidence in the company’s management and future plans.

