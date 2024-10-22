MyState Limited Proposes Full Acquisition of Auswide Bank

Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

Auswide Bank Ltd has registered a Scheme Booklet with ASIC, outlining a proposal for MyState Bank Limited to acquire all of its shares. An independent expert has deemed the scheme in the best interest of shareholders, who are encouraged to vote on it during the upcoming meeting. The Auswide Board unanimously recommends supporting the proposal, barring any superior alternatives.

