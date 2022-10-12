MYSL

MySale recommends shareholders to accept Mike Ashley's Frasers buyout offer

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID KLEIN

MySale Group on Wednesday recommended its shareholders to accept Mike Ashley's Frasers Group's offer to buy the online shopping group it does not already own, despite their belief that the price undervalues the company.

Frasers offered 2 pence in cash per MySale share it does not already own.

