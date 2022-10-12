MySale recommends shareholders to accept Mike Ashley's Frasers buyout offer

Oct 12 (Reuters) - MySale Group MYSL.L on Wednesday recommended its shareholders to accept Mike Ashley's Frasers Group's FRAS.L offer to buy the online shopping group it does not already own, despite their belief that the price undervalues the company.

Frasers offered 2 pence in cash per MySale share it does not already own.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.