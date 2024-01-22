Myriad's (MYGN) New Acquisition to Boost Precision Oncology Arm

Myriad Genetics MYGN, a front-runner in genetic testing and precision medicine, recently announced its plans to acquire select assets from Intermountain Precision Genomics (IPG). This acquisition, including the Precise Tumor Test, the Precise Liquid Test and the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified laboratory in St. George, UT, is set to close on Feb 1, 2024.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Deal and its Benefits

By bringing the Precise Tumor and Precise Liquid tests in-house, Myriad is poised to unlock new avenues for innovation, growth and development of its oncology portfolio.

The acquisition is anticipated to yield operational efficiencies and reimbursement benefits, positioning Myriad at the forefront of tumor profiling and liquid biopsy tests.

Strengthening Precision Oncology Presence

Myriad's Precise Tumor Test is also offered by IPG as TheraMap: Solid Tumor. The 500+ gene panel considers both DNA and RNA, aligning advanced solid tumor patients with appropriate therapies and identifying eligibility for clinical trials. Post-acquisition, Myriad expects to operate TheraMap: Solid Tumor solely as Precise Tumor.

The acquisition also includes Precise Liquid, which is expected to be launched later this year. This innovative test promises convenient genomic profiling results from a simple blood draw, offering a breakthrough in comprehensive patient care.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Market Prospects

According to a Precedence research report, the global precision medicine market was valued at $73.49 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $175.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.5%. Precision medicine, which entails tailoring treatments based on genetic and protein analysis, holds immense potential. Key discoveries like single nucleotide polymorphism and biochips are driving innovation, while research on the human genome is revolutionizing individualized patient care. Despite challenges like high costs and reimbursement issues, precision medicine, especially in cancer treatment, is poised for exponential growth, supported by ongoing advancements in genetic technology.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of MYGN have declined 5.1% compared with the industry’s 15.2% plunge.

